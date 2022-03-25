Give them more help — Terry Spence

STANTON — As Ukrainians fight and die on the battlefield and in the cities, Joe Biden refuses to permit MIGs in Poland to be used against the butcher Putin’s Russian forces in Ukraine. Such reluctance of the Democrats has a long history in our country.
Woodrow Wilson, who was elected president in 1912, witnessed the beginning of World War I in August of 1914, but played politics for nearly three years, not asking Congress for a declaration of war against the Triple Alliance until the Spring of 1917, after he was reelected in the fall of 1916. Similarly, FDR, who was elected president in 1932, witnessed Adolph Hitler’s rise to power and taking of the Rhineland in 1936 another election year, blitzkrieg of Poland in 1939, following the attack on the Sudetenland and the anschluss of Austria, both in 1938.
In 1940, Hitler attacked most of Europe in all directions from Germany. In that year, due to the pleas of Winston Churchill, FDR finally got off his tail and enacted lend lease with UK in the Atlantic Charter. JFK gave his OK to the support of Cuban nationals to overthrow Castro in the Bahia de Cochinos in 1961 but would not give them air cover and Castro was able to survive.
Today we see a modern day Churchill named Vladomor Zelensky asking for fighter jets and Biden won’t sign off. Those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it.
TERRY SPENCE