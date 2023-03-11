Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Glazing of ice on elevated surfaces. Be prepared for slippery road conditions this morning. Snow accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&