STANTON — I happened to be substitute teaching one day, and I had a student ask me if I thought the U.S. would go to war.
I replied that I didn’t want to scare anyone, but if we did, it would all be over in 15 minutes.
Considering that the U.S., Russia and China all have nuclear weapons, if we went to war against the other two, both sides would probably fight it out with conventional weapons until frustration set in and one side fired the first nuke, prompting the other side to answer.
As a result of such insanity, those who didn’t perish from the first shots would experience radiation sickness and a nuclear winter where all of the land, air and water would be poisoned and nothing would grow. To summarize, the survivors would starve to death.
Not a pretty picture is it? There was a psychologist once who prescribed that science should create a peace pill that every commander-in-chief should take when he or she got up every morning. Such a drug would stimulate the peace center of the recipient’s brain. Not a bad idea, huh? To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, such a war would have no victor, which is why it must never be fought.
Peace never comes from appeasement. Peace only comes through strength. Are you listening Joe Biden?
TERRY SPENCE