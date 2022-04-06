NELIGH — Do you believe that the 2020 election was fair?
If not, then you are with the majority of other Americans who believe the election was flawed.
For our republic to survive and thrive, it’s crucial that every legitimate vote be counted and not diluted by election fraud and other problems.
How do we get to a point where we can have confidence in our election process?
We must be open to hearing how this could have happened in our state. Larry Ortega with the Nebraska Voter Accuracy project will be speaking on April 9 at 10 a.m. at the Neligh Senior Citizens. Larry, a retired rocket scientist, will be explaining voting issues that are happening now in Nebraska. His information comes directly from the Secretary of State’s website. He will also answer questions you may have.
Now more than ever, with a primary election on the horizon, it is imperative that we know exactly who we are voting for when we check that box.
We need to watch carefully which candidates are receiving large donations.
Go to the forums.
Be open to listen to the different candidates and their positions.
Ask questions.
Become an informed voter.
Exercise your right to vote.
Our country was founded as “one nation under God.” Because that is eroding so quickly before our eyes, we can no longer be too busy or complacent.
CONNIE BAKER