NORFOLK — The editorial in the Sept. 10 Daily News makes no sense. How can you say that we are getting no guidance and that there is no clear path forward? There is plain and simple data to inform us.
We are still in the middle of a pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus. Nationwide we are finding an additional 150,000 plus infected people daily. We have having an additional 1,500 plus per day that are dying. Our hospitals are filling with regular patients and many, many seriously ill COVID patients to the point that much elective medical care is having to be postponed to make room for the seriously ill COVID patients. Some need to be transported to distant hospitals, even to other states.
We are remembering and recognizing the suffering that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. Do you realize that every two days we lose more people to the COVID than was lost in that horrific attack? Rightfully so, we came together to try to do what could be done to tend to those immediately impacted and to ensure that it would not happen again.
Now, COVID is striking, and has struck, for a year and a half. We are losing more people to COVID about every five weeks.
The economic devastation continues to tear our communities apart. Life has totally been disrupted even for those of us who have avoided infection.
We have vaccinations that are safe, effective and free, but roughly 30% of our population over the age of 12 have chosen to not follow down that path. It would be one thing if your personal medical provider advised against your personal vaccination. That is extremely rare. Such a disregard for safe and effective protection from the serious impact of this virus provides a pool of nearly 100 million people throughout our country who are at high risk to contract this virus, particularly in the delta variant.
The result is that 85% to 95% of those in need of hospitalizations due to the COVID come from this large group who are not vaccinated. Virtually all of those on ventilators are from the non-vaccinated group. The vast majority of those dying are from this same group. That is the evidence that the vaccine protects those who have been vaccinated, by and large.
Moving forward, the more who are vaccinated, the fewer to contract the virus anew. If we can also develop quick, easy, effective and inexpensive testing, we might finally be able to combine that with vaccination to isolate and defeat this virus. Until then, just get vaccinated for the benefit of yourself, your loved ones, your co-workers and others in our community.
WARREN REIMER