Always trend-setters, the Italians had an unusual taste in fashion a number of years ago.

Shirts with a black stripe across the front, extending from the left shoulder to the right hip, were a hot seller.

That’s because the polizia were enforcing one of the world’s first mandatory seat belt laws. Scofflaws could risk their lives and escape detection by purchasing one of the above-mentioned shirts.

There might be a market for similar fashion if “primary offense” status is applied in Nebraska, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

State Sen. Robert Hilkeman of Omaha has been frustrated with his attempt to do so. His bill to impose a $25 fine for each person not wearing a seat belt has been stalled in committee.

He plans to amend it to make back-seat passengers a secondary offense, in hopes that would make it palatable to more lawmakers.

Nebraska is one of only 16 states that don’t allow officers to stop drivers who aren’t wearing restraints; tickets can be issued only after a stop for another reason.

We probably know people who refuse to buckle up, citing anecdotes where someone was trapped in a sinking car by a seat belt, or someone escaped injury or death only because they weren’t strapped in.

Such instances do exist, rarely, but the odds of being fatally injured in a collision are much greater.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

Nebraskans are giving their lives to prove the statistics.

As of Dec. 27, 249 people had died on Nebraska roads, 9% above average for the years 2014-18, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Over that period, 69.3% of those killed in passenger vehicle crashes were not wearing a seat belt, 25% higher than the national average over the same time.

State data shows that 230 people died in crashes in 2018. The 2019 fatality total was the most since 2007, when 256 people died on the state’s road

The story cited a crash last month, when four people in a Lincoln family, age 4-19, were killed on an icy stretch of I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha. None were wearing seatbelts, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

None of us want to give up personal freedoms like choosing not to wear a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet, but society pays the bill when we are unnecessarily killed or injured. That comes in the form of lost productivity or medical expenses paid by health insurance customers and taxpayers, or the grief of our friends and family.

Voluntary “Click it or Ticket” campaigns and current laws don’t go far enough. It’s time to make not wearing a seatbelt a primary offense in Nebraska

Need bottle recycling — Don Lallier

ORCHARD — When I was a young man living on the East Coast during World War II, I can remember taking a wagon load of bottles in my little red wagon to the local store and getting 5 cents or 25 cents for bottles.

Against bill — Jennifer James

LINCOLN — I am a person with a disability and I am worried about LB147, “The Restraint Bill.” This bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. …

Appreciates letter — Sam Sukup

VERDIGRE — That was a great letter to the editor from LaNell Kumm (Jan. 8, 2020), ‘Country Of Origin Labeling’ is worthy topic. As a consumer, we feel it’s good to know where our meat supply comes from.

King David’s throne — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!

Work supported — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Thank you to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his work on HR3104 Partnership for Peace Act 2019-2020. This bill attempts to address an appropriate response to the human rights of the Palestinians. It is important for me that the human rights of all people be a priority for Congress. The P…

Pajamas and thanks — Kristi Scheer and Sandy Watson

NORFOLK — The Salvation Army this Christmas season, along with its usual “Toy, Food and Clothing Drive,” again collected pajamas for its program: “Warmth, Peace and Pajamas.” The goal was to put a warm pair of new pajamas on needy children in Norfolk who may otherwise go to bed cold.