After reading all of the articles about our North Fork Area Transit being in trouble over one man, the Johnny Carson Foundation, created to honor Mr. Carson, who loved his hometown, is giving a $500,000 grant to local citizens to match as they love their town, too. No matter how small or large the donation, let’s come together to meet the needs of our beautiful purple bus and their drivers and riders. It will be nice to see our purple buses running up and down our avenues again.
Much appreciation to Elkhorn Valley Bank for accepting all of our donations. Let’s all get on board.
God Bless the good citizens over one evil-minded person.
MARJORIE MILLER