NORFOLK — Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you have probably noticed that our elected officials clearly believe they are royalty, issuing edicts that are so self-serving that even those in their own political parties are taking exception; and this extends from the president all the way down to the local school boards!
What has happened to our once-free society — to our REPUBLIC? Friends, we have been asleep at the wheel — just going to work, raising our families, lulled into the believing that America was a stable country, guarded by the Constitution and guided by freely elected people whom (we thought) had the best interests of the nation at heart even if we didn’t always agree with every single thing they did.
I could go on and on about our societal ills, but we are all witnessing it as I write this. What to do? Is it too late, is the United States of America too far gone to save her? Maybe so. But I can promise you that if we DO NOTHING, we will certainly lose her forever!
We are not the only ones seeing our nation disintegrate before our very eyes and, to that end, many PATRIOT GROUPS are forming nationwide. Our local patriots have recently seen victory in the first steps of reclaiming our nation with the passing of the resolution to bring Nebraska into The Convention of States, which put the Convention to the halfway mark. Wisconsin’s legislature had passed it the week prior, and West Virginia’s grassroots pushed it through their legislature the very next week, bringing the total to 18 states — THREE states in just the first two months of 2022 — with 16 more needed to call an Article V Convention of States, which would allow for proposing amendments to the Constitution that would control federal spending, restrict the power and jurisdiction of the federal government as provided for by the “enumerated powers” and “implicit powers” as written in the ORIGINAL document (not the reinterpreted jumble we now have), and LIMIT the TERMS of OFFICE for ALL FEDERAL OFFICIALS —including the Supreme Court. We would seem to be on the way to preserving the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity; however, our LOCAL governments are no less to blame for all the problems listed above and more! And We, The People have just blindly let it happen! How many of us even read the information in this very paper about the candidates for local offices? How many of us just check the first name in the box for city council, county commissioner, clerk of the court, school board and so on? ENOUGH!
Folks, this cannot be allowed to continue if we are to pass the blessings of liberty on to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! WAKE UP, GET UP, SHOW UP! Join a local Patriot Group — PATRIOTS UNITED has emerged here in Norfolk, founded by local business owners and local patriots, or THE CONVENTION OF STATES PROJECT.
Or how about Nebraska’s VOTER ACCURACY PROJECT, working hard to find and implement solutions to prevent election fraud. There may be more, but locking arms with any of these wonderful, engaged Nebraskans is our last, best hope to ensure that government of the people, BY the PEOPLE, and FOR the PEOPLE does not perish from the face of the earth!
For Patriots United, it meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church on Channel Road. Join them on Tuesday, April 5, for an important presentation by Nebraska VOTER ACCURACY PROJECT!
Also, check out our social media pages to learn more.
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL