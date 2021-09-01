ELGIN — This past week I attended an informative meeting in Elgin, along with a good sized crowd, concerning the Nebraska Department of Education Health Education standards. Matt Innis was the keynote speaker. He has spent thousands of hours researching the CRITICAL RACE THEORY.
The origin in critical race theory is a Marxist-inspired movement and political philosophy originally associated with the work of the Frankfurt school of 1920s Germany. The theory originally focused on class division, and the prescribed solution was “Revolution.”
Specifically, CRT holds that the law and legal institutions of the U.S. are racist because they function to create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between Whites and nonWhites.
In the May 7 Nebraska Board of Education’s letter to the public, members said, “Critical Race Theory was NOT USED to develop the new proposed draft Nebraska health standards.” Not true! IT IS Critical Race Theory!
These standards teach transgender and LGBT indoctrination to K-2 students, consent to kindergartners, discuss hormone blockers and sex change hormones to fifth graders, offer “health care providers” for sixth graders, and anal and oral sex instruction to limit STD transmissions in seventh grade. WHAT TOTALLY IMMORAL IDEAS — these are written by radical activists!
As a former retired Nebraska teacher, I think it looks like the future of America’s already awful public school system is getting “WORSE!” Let’s get back to teaching kids how to become proficient in reading, writing, history and math before they graduate. We need to take action to protect our youth from these radical, crazy standards. No child in Nebraska should be harmed by this abuse.
What can we do?
Sign the petition on ProtectNebraska Children.org
Attend and talk to your local school board and ask them to write a letter to Nebraska Department of Education opposing the health standards
Contact everyone you know to sign petitions in opposition and send them to the NDE state board, commissioner, governor and your state senator.
Our MISSION should be to protect the health, and innocence and the fundamental rights of parents to direct the education, health care and upbringing of their children. We need, EVERYONE doing a little, to help us succeed in protecting NEBRASKA CHILDREN.
BONNIE KREBS