ELGIN — This past week I attended an informative meeting in Elgin, along with a good sized crowd, concerning the Nebraska Department of Education Health Education standards. Matt Innis was the keynote speaker. He has spent thousands of hours researching the CRITICAL RACE THEORY.

The origin in critical race theory is a Marxist-inspired movement and political philosophy originally associated with the work of the Frankfurt school of 1920s Germany. The theory originally focused on class division, and the prescribed solution was “Revolution.”

Specifically, CRT holds that the law and legal institutions of the U.S. are racist because they function to create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between Whites and nonWhites.

In the May 7 Nebraska Board of Education’s letter to the public, members said, “Critical Race Theory was NOT USED to develop the new proposed draft Nebraska health standards.” Not true! IT IS Critical Race Theory!

These standards teach transgender and LGBT indoctrination to K-2 students, consent to kindergartners, discuss hormone blockers and sex change hormones to fifth graders, offer “health care providers” for sixth graders, and anal and oral sex instruction to limit STD transmissions in seventh grade. WHAT TOTALLY IMMORAL IDEAS — these are written by radical activists!

As a former retired Nebraska teacher, I think it looks like the future of America’s already awful public school system is getting “WORSE!” Let’s get back to teaching kids how to become proficient in reading, writing, history and math before they graduate. We need to take action to protect our youth from these radical, crazy standards. No child in Nebraska should be harmed by this abuse.

What can we do?

 Sign the petition on ProtectNebraska Children.org

 Attend and talk to your local school board and ask them to write a letter to Nebraska Department of Education opposing the health standards

 Contact everyone you know to sign petitions in opposition and send them to the NDE state board, commissioner, governor and your state senator.

Our MISSION should be to protect the health, and innocence and the fundamental rights of parents to direct the education, health care and upbringing of their children. We need, EVERYONE doing a little, to help us succeed in protecting NEBRASKA CHILDREN.

BONNIE KREBS

Tags

In other news

Enough already — Diane Dickie

NORFOLK — Quite obvious that it is no longer a theory of conspiracy, but in fact a very real and present danger to take America down.

Preventing suicides — Donna Wolff

NORFOLK — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

Wage increase sought — Michelle Johnson

LINCOLN — The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making. Pre-pandemic there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in th…

Remember the patriots — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — The White House occupant and how many senators and representatives were installed with a crooked election? As a result, our country is being run like a Communist country. Right out of the chute, Nancy Pelosi and her Communist helpers and some RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) had an…

Seeking answers — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — As I drove back into Norfolk from Omaha the other night around 11 p.m. on Highway 275, I again was assaulted by extremely bright lights facing straight south into traffic from the old rest area east of town. We are not talking just about high beams from the normal lights of a car b…

A chance to serve — The Rev. Caleb Lind

NORFOLK — On Sept. 11, dozens of volunteers from across Norfolk and surrounding communities will engage in a project to give of themselves: their time, their talents and their service. The targets?

Midge Hedrick — Don’t dump ducks

NORFOLK — Before you buy some cute little ducks for your pond or for a summer pet project for your kids, think twice about what you’ll do with them for the winter.