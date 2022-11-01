Get informed — Jeff Prather

MADISON — To the voters of the City of Madison. Please check into the facts of the city actions. There is and has been a lot of rumors about our city mayor, with the biggest being about our nursing home.
The nursing home belongs to the city and will continue to be. We are very fortunate that the city made a contract with arbor care.
By doing this, the nursing home will remain open and staffed. The home could’ve otherwise been closed down like so many smaller nursing homes in surrounding areas.
I believe the mayor and city council should be commended. Our mayor has been a strong leader in our city. He spends a lot of his personal time attending league meetings, which last a full week. Ask yourself if his opponent could or would be able to do that? Our current mayor has saved our city hundreds of thousands dollars with grants because of his knowledge. Remember the mayor does not make the decisions; he recommends and the council approves.
JEFF PRATHER