NORFOLK — As a candidate for the Norfolk Public School Board, I would like to encourage each voter to be aware of what is happening and get involved with what is happening in your child’s education process. Parents, and grandparents and every citizen is affected by what is taught in our schools and also affected through the tax process.
I believe that choices that your school board makes will have a definite effect on our local community and selecting the correct board member should not be a “stab in the dark” decision.
Each voter needs to take the time to read and study each candidate and what they are wanting to achieve if they are selected to the Board of Education.
I have been a teacher for many years and giving each of our students the best education possible should be the goal for our Norfolk Public Schools. This can only be achieved by having school board members that are willing to listen, and sometimes make difficult decisions in order to achieve this success.
I hope that each voter will take the time and effort to know who each candidate is and will vote for the person that will keep our students and their learning first in their priorities. No matter what candidate you choose to select, please remember to vote on Nov. 8!
CINDY BOOTH
Norfolk Public School Board candidate