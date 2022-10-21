NORFOLK — As a candidate for the Norfolk Public School Board, I would like to encourage each voter to be aware of what is happening and get involved with what is happening in your child’s education process. Parents, and grandparents and every citizen is affected by what is taught in our schools and also affected through the tax process.

I believe that choices that your school board makes will have a definite effect on our local community and selecting the correct board member should not be a “stab in the dark” decision.

Each voter needs to take the time to read and study each candidate and what they are wanting to achieve if they are selected to the Board of Education.

I have been a teacher for many years and giving each of our students the best education possible should be the goal for our Norfolk Public Schools. This can only be achieved by having school board members that are willing to listen, and sometimes make difficult decisions in order to achieve this success.

I hope that each voter will take the time and effort to know who each candidate is and will vote for the person that will keep our students and their learning first in their priorities. No matter what candidate you choose to select, please remember to vote on Nov. 8!

CINDY BOOTH

Norfolk Public School Board candidate

Supports candidate — Ollie Bensen

NORFOLK — I would hope all your subscribers would read this and be inclined to vote for Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon for the Norfolk Public School Board of Education.

Out for Trump — Terry Spence

STANTON — The latest political stunt by the witch hunt Jan. 6 committee is to subpeona our beloved President Donald Trump. The mid-terms are but a mere 20 days away and the Democratic Party is headed for disaster due to its lack of gray matter regarding the major issues facing our precious country.

Candidate thoughts shared — J.H. Eaton

PAPILLION — I live in the 1st Congressional District and I am voting for Patty Pansing Brooks. She is someone I trust to make decisions that will benefit her constituents rather the many who make decisions that further their self interests.

Prepared to work — Karen Granberg

WAYNE — Public education is essential to the success of a democratic republic. Danielle Helzer knows this by heart. As an educator, she has been committed to discovering the strengths of public education. She is prepared to work for a strong public education in Nebraska.

‘Entitled’ students — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — The University of Florida, Gainesville has an enrollment of 52,367 students. “About 200” self-righteous, entitled students protested U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s appointment during his recent public forum appearance at the university that has selected him as its next president.

Opinions shared — Roy Zach

STANTON — As a candidate for Nebraska Legislature District 22, my character and integrity are grounded in the firm moral foundation of Christian ethics and values — particularly in the example set by the life of Jesus Christ. I personally believe that “good” and “evil” are absolutes — not si…