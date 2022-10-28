NORFOLK — On Oct. 15, the Daily News article quotes our mayor. “I certainly welcome citizens to view the merits and make your own decisions based on facts with a fully informed conscience” regarding the election ballot proposal that is no longer about whether we want the projects, but instead how to pay for them.
The Parks and Recreation Department, during Norfolk 101, informed us the proposal is a master plan. “It’s what we are going to do, just need to find the money one way or another, however long it takes.”
Our city is creating fear that if we won’t vote for the proposal now, then our property taxes could go up. In the same breath, we are being told that the sales tax increase will cover the cost. However, the city is banking on a 3.9% increase in revenue every single year. If there is a short fall, where will the money come from then since sales tax will be maxed out?
At the Aug. 15 city council meeting, the city officials were told the city still had two weeks to break up the proposal before the deadline to submit the final proposal. At a March 22 meeting with only city officials and staff, Councilman Gary Jackson stated, “I’d say go for the 20 years and get all the money. I don’t think your average person in Norfolk is going to even notice, they’re disengaged.” How do we trust officials who go after everything the city can take from us?
If we as a city vote “no,” the city could reduce costs by removing the excess and still utilize the sales tax. The proposal is approximate. Do we want to pass a proposal that could cost more and tie our hands for 20 years?
Voting “no” this round is a much smarter and more cost effective way to still get what citizens want, myself included.
I hope people vote on the “merits with a fully informed conscience,” not out of fear.
NICOLETTE GEIGER