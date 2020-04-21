NORFOLK — Destroying an economy must end May 1. H1N1 virus and SARS killed Americans, but we did not destroy our economy.
Fully opening the economy on May 1 will result in a COVID-19 surge and increased deaths. However, herd immunity is only achieved when people are exposed and are able to develop immunity.
As a small business owner I have applied for the Payroll Protection Plan and the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan. My first responsibility is to my 15 employees’ ability to feed their family. The soul of American small business is on the verge of bankruptcy.
As a physician, I am considered essential service, and have constant exposure to COVID-19 in my seven medical clinics, and a responsibility to my patients’ well being.
Stay at home is great for rich people with a guaranteed paycheck, but working people and small business have been destroyed. Allowing government paid doctors who have never run a business to destroy an economy is ludicrous!
Sweden kept business and schools open and gave social distancing recommendations. Constitutional rights of loss of liberty are destroying our American economy. It is time to revolt!
Scientific data indicates that 98 percent of people with COVID-19 positive recover.
DR. DAN WIK