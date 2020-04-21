NORFOLK — Destroying an economy must end May 1. H1N1 virus and SARS killed Americans, but we did not destroy our economy.

Fully opening the economy on May 1 will result in a COVID-19 surge and increased deaths. However, herd immunity is only achieved when people are exposed and are able to develop immunity.

As a small business owner I have applied for the Payroll Protection Plan and the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan. My first responsibility is to my 15 employees’ ability to feed their family. The soul of American small business is on the verge of bankruptcy.

As a physician, I am considered essential service, and have constant exposure to COVID-19 in my seven medical clinics, and a responsibility to my patients’ well being.

Stay at home is great for rich people with a guaranteed paycheck, but working people and small business have been destroyed. Allowing government paid doctors who have never run a business to destroy an economy is ludicrous!

Sweden kept business and schools open and gave social distancing recommendations. Constitutional rights of loss of liberty are destroying our American economy. It is time to revolt!

Scientific data indicates that 98 percent of people with COVID-19 positive recover.

DR. DAN WIK

Endorsement given — Jeff Snitily

NORFOLK — My ballot should be arriving soon, and I’m proud to have Ben Sasse representing Nebraska in Washington. He’s a thoughtful leader and the right choice for Nebraska Republicans in next month’s primary ... just ask President Trump — he endorsed Ben.

Appreciates letter — Sharon Davis

NORFOLK — I would like to express appreciation to the Rev. Christopher Asbury for his Easter message titled, “Humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God,” featured in the Easter edition (April 11) of the Norfolk Daily News. It was a meaningful and timely message for all of us. Thank you! 

Donate it to church — Ray Lush

BLOOMFIELD — If you are like me and will be getting a $1,200 subsidy from the government, in the near future and really don’t need it to maintain your normal lifestyle, please consider this option!

Voters guide offered — Dianne Bystrom

PLATTSMOUTH — As co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, I am pleased to announce that Vote411.org came to the Daily News’ readership area on April 15. This online voters’ guide provides candidates with a great opportunity to inform voters about their ideas and values, especi…

Reason for hope — Al Erb and Mary Karas

NORFOLK — As these old bodies of ours grow weaker and we need help with the simplest of things, then we see all the bad things that are happening in this old world — wars, awful floods, tornadoes and this epidemic we are facing.

Not a fan of — Eugene Allen

YANKTON — These certainly are turbulent times for our nation and citizens with a new disease called coronavirus as a pandemic that affects the world. A strong and fair involvement by the federal government is needed.