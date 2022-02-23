Gas is too high — Terry Spence

STANTON — The price of gasoline went up to $3.32 in my town yesterday, which is the price of ethanol. Unleaded is much higher. President Joe Biden and the radical Democrats deliberately pulled the plug on the North Dakota pipeline and gave approval to Russia’s Nord stream pipeline so they could push their Green New Deal.
This preposterous gas price along with runaway inflation caused by three multi-trillion dollar spending bills, which have loaded the economy with so much freshly printed money, has the dollar so devalued that the price of every other consumer good is through the roof as well. The time has come and is long overdue for the Republicans to run as many Democrats out of office in November as is possible.
All of the House, one-third of the Senate, one half of the governors and many state and local offices are up for re-election. I say it is high time for a red wave in 2022. Trump had this country right both foreign and domestically and Biden and his radicals bungled it. Get out and vote in May and in November and let your voice be heard.
TERRY SPENCE