Future universal government

NORFOLK — The planet earth has been cut off from God for 6,000 years since Adam turned away from God. The world has followed in his footsteps. But there is a seventh 1,000-year period when Christ Jesus will take over and rule with a rod of iron.
When God’s kingdom is set up, it will supplant all the governments in the nations around us. Leaders who are struggling and fail to address the problems today will be removed and replaced by rulers of God’s choosing. And His Kingdom will never be destroyed! Christ will rule with His government, with His Law of Love forever.
Only the God of the universe can make any one nation great, such as will not have Jesus Christ to be their king, shall never be saved by His blood.
Read Isaiah 2: 2-4 and Micah 4: 1-4. Make clear what wonderful conditions are about to prevail in the new civilization.
Repent (change) and accept the pardon that Jesus Christ gave His life for and live in the up and coming Kingdom of God.
ELSIE LIEWER