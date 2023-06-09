Frustrated by police — Randy Eberhardt

NORFOLK — On April 11, my bike was stolen from in front of the apartment building where I live. I reported it to the Norfolk police. I knew the chances of me getting it back were slim but I hoped for the best. I had friends that were asking around and hopefully someone would find it.
On May 11, I found a note under my door telling me who stole it, and a text from a friend who informed me that my bike had been seen and was currently at this location. The friend was a reliable person so I called the police and told them where the bike had been seen. I waited to hear that it had been recovered, but no call. I again called and reminded them where my bike was located.
If I knew how frustrating this was going to be I would have went and got it myself. Over the next four days, I made a total of 16 calls to Norfolk police. I don’t know if they had checked that location to see if my bike was there or not — they didn’t tell me anything. There didn’t seem to be any effort on their part. My frustration level was increasing every time I called and was constantly met with an attitude of indifference. Now I do admit to having a temper and the fuse got shorter and shorter every time I called and eventually I loudly voiced my opinion on the lack of effort on their part. I wasn’t asking them to do anything other than the job we were paying them to do.
Fast forward and eventually I was told the person in possession of my bike had my permission to have it — which was not true. I was told such things after more frustration that I wasn’t the only person who needed their assistance and they were not going to drop everything just because I wanted my bike back, and they didn’t like my attitude and didn’t appreciate me raising my voice. An hour later, they brought me my bike with two flat tires, a missing seat and a paint job that was still tacky. If they had gone to pick it up on one of the previous days, it wouldn’t have been painted.
My thought is if you can’t rely on them to do the simple things, how can you count on them to be there when you absolutely need them? I’m sure they will not appreciate me sharing this with all of you, but in my mind they brought it all on themselves. They had four days and 16 phone calls to action to avoid this.
RANDY EBERHARDT