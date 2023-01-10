NORFOLK — Forgetting that government grants, subtitles and a lot of other descriptions in the form of welfare creates the image of free money. Talk about removing people in the chamber and the board of directors of Norfolk transit system is not the answer for this situation. Ultimately, we all are responsible for this. Taxpayers’ money now in the hand of our higher government return small portions to state and local government, which a lot is used wisely but good share is treated as free money with a good share is misappropriated.
Simple bookkeeping would expose nearly all this along with common sense exposing questionable expenditures. When this is not done costly audits result. Private business has the same problem, which result in just firing the party and not being reported. If large enough misuse of funds occur, then bankruptcy results. (This was never free money).
Government addresses misusing funds in several different ways — appropriating funds to keep moving along — legal charges are possible — try to assess blame to others-conduct expensive audits — fire the ones determined to be responsible — or transferring them to a different division — or put them on administered leave (with pay).
Funds are seldom recovered with many appealed cases, penalties are usually negotiated downward. This all leaves a lot of expenses to find the funds to cover it all.
Usually, items like what happened to Norfolk transportation are a wakeup call that ends up with results not necessary liking to all involved. With this fast growth being defended constantly, the immediate outcome came as no surprise. The way this was promoted, and the amount the city put in and proposed one would think the city oversaw this operation.
Who will control it in the future? Where is the money going to come from when the free money well dries up? What are the limits that the city can provide funds toward projects without a vote of the people?
Are you ready to run for election or become a volunteer? We all need to support them best we can.
I appreciate those who do.
CLAYTON ELLSWORTH