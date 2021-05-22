OMAHA — Key foundations for forming, serving, and maintaining a democratic government, is that free and fair elections, defined by: one person, one vote, with equal access to education and the ballot box, including the USPS mail box — are required.

Citizens and legislators at every level, who do not want to live in a democracy that is determined by free and fair elections, remember many nations around the world do not offer this privilege. For the sake of us all, please, choose one! And when you have decided where you want to live instead, let me know and I will come and kindly help you pack.

Until then, join the faithful who have served to support ALL the citizens of this still great nation. Put away your hate, backed by fear of “the other,” and your guilt, supported by much of the history we were not truthfully taught. Repent for this, and for your greed for power that means nothing, because it does nothing constructive to encourage the way of those who stand ready to work our way, as a nation united — through the pain of oppression, suppression, exclusion, lies and unconstitutional power, to a better day inspired by the vision of America’s true potential and promise of “liberty and justice for all.”

Live here to love, or get out of the way. I pray you choose well, for the common good of us all. You can begin by calling your senator to pass the S1 and HR 4 bills, now.

JEANNIE BATES

Free and fair elections — Jeannie Bates

