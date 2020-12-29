Fraud and media bias — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — Pertaining to Pennsylvania as “Exhibit A” on this corrupt election. Pennsylvania’s state constitution states that election procedures cannot be changed except by the state legislature. The governor of Pennsylvania is Tom Wolf and his cohorts in the Democratic controlled State Supreme Court, five Democrats to each Republican. Between them, they made up all kinds of new rules, late receiving no checking of signatures, etc. Why? Because the governor went to the legislature and told them what he wanted to change, so between the governor and the five state Democrats and Supreme Court, they obliterated the constitution of Pennsylvania.
In Michigan, there was a lady that was a subcontractor for Dominion. She witnessed Biden’s ballets run through three times. Yet our illustrious D.O.J. and William Barr can’t find any irregularities, maybe he should look. And then part of the swamp, the FBI isn’t questioning people that have time affidavits attesting to their grievances on the election process, yet when the fiasco at Benghazi, they were there and couldn’t find anything wrong.
The person who was in the White House previously dispatched 15 FBI personnel to investigate this terrible atrocity of a float being displaced in Norfolk, a waste of tax dollars.
The fake news seems to not print or exposé anything that is not benevolent to the left or Democrats’ cause. The truth is spoken by Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, retired U.S. Air Force, warned if this criminal and treasonist violation of our laws and the Constitution is not fully followed, and Joe Biden is installed in the White House, we will never have another free election in America.
To get real news you’ll need to subsrcibe to the New American, TrueMax magazine or watch One America News. Yet our prestigious Sen. Ben Sasse is anxious to get Joe, Hunter and the rest of the Biden family in the White House, so the complete sellout of America will be consummated to communist China. Then all forms and depiction of Christianity will be obliterated and the hammer and sickle will prevail.
ROLLIN TUTTLE