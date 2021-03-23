NORFOLK — He who covers a transgression seeks love, but he who repeats a matter separates friends (Proverbs 17:9).

In the filing cabinet of the mind, we need folder 17:9. That’s the best place to deposit all the slights, insults, unkind acts and lapses of those who have hurt us. Our friends and loved ones aren’t perfect. They’re going to have regrettable moments, and if we keep reliving those moments or rehearsing them to others we’ll spoil our relationships. Whoever would foster love covers over an offense.

Remember all your faults and failures are covered by the blood of Christ. And when He slams the filing drawer closed, those sins will never again see the light of day.

The destined end of a man is not happiness nor health, but holiness.

Repent and accept the pardon Jesus Christ gave His life for and enter into eternal life which will be unending.

ELSIE LIEWER

