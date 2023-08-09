For cultivated meat — Jon Hochschartner

GRANBY, Conn. — Given an alarming new report from Harvard Law School and New York University, which contends the United States faces serious risk of another zoonotic pandemic, our political representatives should support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter.
Because livestock are removed from the process, the risk of zoonotic diseases making the jump from animals to humans is eliminated. Legislators who care about public health should back more government money for cellular-agriculture development. Among other things, this will help cultivated meat achieve price parity with incumbent offerings, which is crucial for widespread adoption.
JON HOCHSCHARTNER