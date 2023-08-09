GRANBY, Conn. — Given an alarming new report from Harvard Law School and New York University, which contends the United States faces serious risk of another zoonotic pandemic, our political representatives should support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter.

Because livestock are removed from the process, the risk of zoonotic diseases making the jump from animals to humans is eliminated. Legislators who care about public health should back more government money for cellular-agriculture development. Among other things, this will help cultivated meat achieve price parity with incumbent offerings, which is crucial for widespread adoption.

JON HOCHSCHARTNER

Tags

In other news

For cultivated meat — Jon Hochschartner

GRANBY, Conn. — Given an alarming new report from Harvard Law School and New York University, which contends the United States faces serious risk of another zoonotic pandemic, our political representatives should support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who ar…

Stand up and be heard — Margo Chenoweth

NORFOLK — Regarding the “Sports and Spaces” policy controversy in our public schools: It seems to me that the primary reason for public school is to teach our children to read proficiently, perform math skills sufficient for the workplace, to be good communicators and to learn other importan…

‘Sound of Freedom’ — Terry Spence

STANTON — “Sound of Freedom” is a great movie based on a true story about human trafficking and the efforts of a brave man to free kidnapped children from human bondage. Fox News has recently reported that the Democratic Party is trying to get this blockbuster No. 1 movie banned. This is jus…