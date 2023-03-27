Food, other issues — Joseph Hoffart

MADISON — My name is Joseph Hoffart, and I have recently written a letter that you printed in your paper. I am writing again to say that it worked — they gave us more food for a little over a week, then went back to half of what we should be getting. When you printed my last letter, they doubled our serving sizes. My question is if they were feeding us enough, why would they double our portion sizes?
On March 15, the portion sizes returned to their previous size. My supper serving was leveled up halfway-up the serving slot and I could still see the bottom of the tray. At least eight people in my unit alone wrote grievances and nothing changed.
Like I said in my previous letter, the caloric intake is not the problem — it’s the serving sizes. It would not be so bad if they would just sell food items considering they make us go from around 5 p.m. till around 7 a.m. for breakfast. That is approximately 14 hours of hunger, with no way to curb it.
On another subject, the water in this place is so bad that it leaves crusty white deposits on stainless steel. That is not supposed to rust or corrode, and we are forced to drink that water. Now if it does that to stainless steel, imagine what it could be doing to our bodies.
According to our own rule book, we have the right to clean and sanitary living conditions. If you were to come to this jail and look at the walls, floors, sinks, toilets and showers, you would clearly see they are knowingly and intentionally not keeping this jail maintained, cleaned or sanitized.
Now they are going to tell you that it is up to the inmates, my question is how are we supposed to clean sinks and toilets that are hard and crusty? Also, they have cells in this jail where the toilet is literally one foot from the bunk and I was forced to use one of those bunks from March 13 to March 16.
If that is not unsanitary, then nothing is. Everyone knows when you flush the toilet, it will splatter particles up to 20 feet, given they have no lids. I brought up that this is a violation of my right to clean and sanitary living conditions and the sergeant got angry with me and told me I don’t get to choose my housing.
On to medical... It takes weeks to be seen if ever by medical in here. They do not have a medical professional on staff 24 hours a day, as required by Nebraska jail standards. If someone were to have a medical emergency, day or night, all they have on staff are nurses that are not equipped to handle major emergencies. Medical personnel are only here in early morning to about 5 p.m. at the latest.
There are inmates that have had medical issues blatanly ignored, such as mental health issues not being treated and medication not being given to inmates. Some that can not function without them. For example, I put in a request for mental health counseling and every time I have seen all kinds of mental health personnel.
There has always been a deputy standing there listening, which I believe is in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
JOSEPH HOFFART
and seven other inmates