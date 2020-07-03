Follow Christian values — Larry Friedel

STUART — “A good man out of the good treasurer of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil.” — Luke 6:45.

If you are wondering where to stand on the things that went on in the bigger cities the last couple weeks, let me list a few things. Do you want to live in a safe place with law-abiding people, or where there is looting, crime, violence, and fear for your family’s safety?

To make a Christian decision please read, Matthew: 7: 15-20. “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. You shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit, but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. Every tree that bringeth forth not good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits you shall know them.”

By those scriptures, you can choose who you want to be with, or stand up for. Sometimes their words they speak are different than their actions. So it might take some time to make a decision. Are they following Christian values or not?

LARRY FRIEDEL

