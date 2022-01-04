NORFOLK — The principle of God’s government is based on the fact that God is at the top. It is government for the people. The authority emanates from God and He delegates it to who He chooses in order to administer and enforce His laws.
All officials will be appointed by the divine Christ, who reads and knows men’s hearts, their inner character. Think of it as no money wasted on political campaigns, no splits in political parties with quarreling and hatred.
Once human nature is eliminated, God will be able to put His law into people’s mind and write it on their hearts. Jeremiah 31-33 and Hebrews 8:10.
A dispute also arose among them as to which of them was considered to be greatest. Jesus said to them, “The kings of the Gentiles lord it over them; and those who exercise authority over them call themselves Benefactors. But you are not to be like that. Instead, the greatest among you should be like the youngest, and the one who rules like the one who serves. For who is greater, the one who is at the table or the one who serves? Is it not the one who is at the table? But I am among you as one who serves. Luke 22:24-27.
Throughout the Bible, God concerns Himself with character most of all — not talent, not charisma, not ambition, not some magical ability to lead.
God has given man an eternal perspective so that he can look beyond the routine of life.
My Hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness.
Repent and accept the pardon for your sins that Jesus Christ gave His life for. Live with Him through all eternity.
ELSIE LIEWER