NORFOLK — He is our everything! My Lord and my God! John 20:28
Today is not about you or your food, gifts or your family. It is about the Prince of Peace. It’s the day we commemorate the event that changed the history of the world, that provided salvation for the human race, and brought indescribable peace into our heart. Today we celebrate the day God entered humanity through Jesus Christ, the human Son of Mary, the Son of God, the Son of Man, the Son of David. He is the Lord, the Master of the Ages, the Light of the World. Our Lord and our God. He is our Prince of Peace.
Prince of Peace control my will, bid my struggling heart be still, my fear and doubts to cease, hush my spirit into peace.
The deeper we know Him today, the more we will anticipate the joy of dwelling in His presence.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior and live with Him throughout all eternity.
ELSIE LIEWER