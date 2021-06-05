NORFOLK — He is our everything! My Lord and my God! John 20:28

Today is not about you or your food, gifts or your family. It is about the Prince of Peace. It’s the day we commemorate the event that changed the history of the world, that provided salvation for the human race, and brought indescribable peace into our heart. Today we celebrate the day God entered humanity through Jesus Christ, the human Son of Mary, the Son of God, the Son of Man, the Son of David. He is the Lord, the Master of the Ages, the Light of the World. Our Lord and our God. He is our Prince of Peace.

Prince of Peace control my will, bid my struggling heart be still, my fear and doubts to cease, hush my spirit into peace.

The deeper we know Him today, the more we will anticipate the joy of dwelling in His presence.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior and live with Him throughout all eternity.

ELSIE LIEWER

Tags

In other news

Why was probe stopped? — Terry Spence

STANTON — President Biden recently stopped the Wuhan probe into what caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Why would he do that unless he was trying to cover up the cause? It is widely known that the Bidens profited heavily from their financial dealings in China and elsewhere during Joe’s vice presi…

Children with disabilities — Brittany Schuster

KEARNEY — Have you ever been so fortunate to love a child with a disability? I have and let me tell you it is the most incredible love. I suspect the 11 Nebraska senators who filibustered LB376 have never had the opportunity to experience such a love.

Helpful people — Myron and Alma Brewer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — On May 26, my husband and I were in Norfolk to pick up a dog. We were to meet the seller at the main entrance to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. We arrived and I did not think we were at the right entrance. I flagged down a young man and he told me where the right entrance was, and …

Ready for next year — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — We did it! The Convention of States Project application, LR14 was successfully revived on a vote of 30-14 from a motion made by Sen. Mike Flood. This motion “suspended the rules” that exist to put life back into LR14.

Apron remembered — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — Recently I was going through some items when I came upon this poem. It is called “The Tale of Grandma’s Apron” and the author is Charlotte Nordeen. I think it is appropriate now.

Override the veto — Nathan Beacom

LYONS — Last week, the Nebraska Legislature, on a vote of 33-11, approved Legislative Bill 108, which would temporarily expand the gross income eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to better support working families. Another bill, Legislative Bill 306, passed …

Too many details — Norma Moreland

O’NEILL — I have been a subscriber for at least 50 years to the Norfolk Daily News. In the past two years, and even lately, I’m horrified of the smut articles of sex offenders. Really, do you think the readers want to know each act?