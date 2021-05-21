Flags are beautiful — Marge Miller

NORFOLK — In May of 1980, Lowell and I came to Norfolk and the first thing we saw were the U.S. flags going down Norfolk Avenue. What a beautiful town.

To Lowell, fighting in Korea for our freedoms, it meant a lot to him. When we were about to leave, we had to wait for a parade. It was your Loyalty Day parade.

At that time, we decided to make this town our home. These flags meant a lot to Lowell, our freedom.

We were so blessed with the friends we met here.

Now I would like to address our veterans. As a past Auxiliary president, I love visiting many small towns in our area. As veterans, we need to help our posts — small or large.

They need all our help. You might think they don’t need me, but you’re wrong. They can use your talents to keep our country free for our grandchildren to play and work with the freedoms they have, which is mercenary from us all.

Let us help to keep our posts as they work hard for your benefits, too. Contact your post. They would be glad to hear from you.

Also, you’ll make new friendships as I have done.

God bless America.

MARGE MILLER

