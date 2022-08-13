Fixing teacher shortage — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — As teachers and students approach the first day of school, vexing issues persist. For example, I read in the Aug. 9 Daily News that Westside School District in Omaha is providing a small stipend to returning teachers and an even smaller stipend to new teachers — presumably as an “incentive.” I’m well aware of teacher shortages in Nebraska (and Nebraska is hardly alone in this regard) and the band-aid approaches school boards are initiating in an attempt to alleviate shortages. What is typically absent in discussions involving teacher shortages are the primary cause factors. Worse, even when acknowledging the causes, few significant changes are made.
Teachers have always found themselves in a paradox wherein school boards and parents claim to hold them in high esteem, even suggesting teachers are their “heroes,” and then are poorly compensated for what can arguably be considered the most important thing we as a society can do — educate our kids. Such rhetoric rings hollow when school boards fail to address the reasons for the high turnover rate and then do so only by offering a paltry stipend.
It is no secret that the main reason teachers leave the profession is because they don’t feel respected, nor appreciated, nor supported by parents and administrators. And they don’t feel they work in a safe environment. Inadequate compensation is rarely the number one reason cited. By “safe environment” I refer to their classroom safety wherein they can teach without threat of insubordination or assault by a student and be able to teach in an environment in which they feel respected and in a position of authority.
Public school classrooms have become a free-for-all wherein the kids are all but running the show. Weak administrators certainly help to create and exacerbate this mess. But they are enabled by parents abdicating their role as parents. Kids who don’t respect their parents don’t respect any other authority figure — including teachers. It all starts at home. In essence public schools (to wit: the TEACHERS) have become the surrogate parent all too often. Which goes back to the main reason teachers leave the classroom for good (or at least greener pastures). If a teacher isn’t respected by the student or his/her parent(s), there is little the teacher can do in regard to classroom management that doesn’t involve a whip and a chair. Complain to a spineless principal? Call the apathetic parent? Send the malcontent to the principal? In school- suspension? Every experienced teacher knows the futility of these measures.
Teachers’ hands are ridiculously tied today in terms of disciplining students in their classroom. Their authority has been removed by school boards and administrators deferring to their lawyers. These same teachers then get penalized on their evaluations for not being able to “manage” their classroom. It is insanity personified.
If school districts are serious about teacher retention, then hard questions need to be asked (and answered and addressed). Start with better pay to be sure and provide good teachers with commensurate salary increases based on effectiveness, not solely longevity. Nebraska ranks around the middle of the pack (among the 50 states) in terms of teacher pay. But that is hardly a ringing endorsement.
Look at the teaching staff in your local school and see how many have achieved their teaching position through “alternative certification” ( as opposed to having completed a degree in education with the intention of entering the teaching profession). You will be unpleasantly surprised and dismayed.
Unless and until parents assume control of their kids and place value on their child’s education and support their kids’ teachers; and until school administrators grow a spine and take control of the discipline in their school and properly address the real causes of angst amongst their teachers, nothing will change. In fact, it will just get worse.
RANDY ROTHCHILD