YANKTON — I recently read the letter from the writer who questioned who would use an assault rifle to hunt, in particular, how much edible meat would be left. My first question to him is what is an assault rifle? That term is a made up term to define any type of weapon that resembles one used by the military. Any rifle can be used to “assault.”
Secondly, I ask if the writer has ever shot a so called assault rifle? If he had, he would know that the size of the round typically used in these “assault rifles” is smaller than what is used in most hunting rifles, therefore, there would be more edible meat available.
My third question is if he understands the need for the Second Amendment? This amendment is not all about personal protection, rather about the ability to keep the government in check.
I do agree that something needs to be done about the loss of value of human life, as well as fixing the mental health care system. If our elected representatives want to pass any legislation, let it be fixing those issues. I have yet to see a new gun law limiting access to anyone other than law abiding citizens.
Lastly, evil will find a way to accomplish its will. As those of us who follow Christ know, the first murder weapon was a rock.
BILL SCHLOTE