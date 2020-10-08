MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Several years ago, I thought surely the City of Norfolk would be working to take care of them. It appears to me that in the last three years that I can recall, nothing has been done to repair the streets. They’ve only gotten worse and I don’t see at this time, anybody out repairing the streets. I think that’s shameful.

You put in the roundabouts that most people don’t like and many people don’t have any idea how to drive them and cause accidents. Why don’t they take the money that they spend on those roundabouts and put them in repairing the streets? It would make a lot more sense.

I almost hate to come back to Norfolk because the streets are so bad. Everywhere you go, they’re getting bigger holes and they’re tearing up the street more, but are also tearing up the cars.

Why can’t the City of Norfolk get its streets repaired? From what I can see, it looks like the repair work in most cases that was done was somebody drove by and threw a little tar in a hole and hope that the cars driving by smooth it out.

I’m sorry to be such a complainer, but I pay approximately half the taxes for a larger house in Mesa, Arizona, than I do in Norfolk and they keep the streets repaired.

WILLIAM “BILL” CHRISTIAN

Tags

In other news

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land …

Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events,…

Tax, not a fee — Donald Van Hooten

NORFOLK — Reading the article about sewer and water increases, I am incensed about this. Steve Rames calls them fees, I call them a tax. Just reading the article, it is easy to assess that he is a bureaucrat. He has no sense of departmental efficiency.

Touting fitness — Brooks Boyer

Fitness is a lifestyle change. Changes like being more cognizant of what you’re putting into your body, healthier food options, and increased physical activity.

Believes in Bolz — Erin Rodel

LINCOLN — I’m a Republican. This year I’m going to cast my vote for Kate Bolz. Here’s why. Bipartisanship is very important to me and I believe in putting the right person in the right position of influence.

Hold adults accountable — Erin Ayad

OMAHA — A recent Norfolk Daily News editorial, “Irresponsible behavior of young people at party extends beyond drinking to COVID-19 concerns,” pointed to underage drinking as a significant public health problem in Nebraska. Parties like the ones that recently occurred in Stanton County put t…

Good people exist — Barb Ellis

PIERCE — On Thursday I discovered when I got home that I had lost my homemade mask in Norfolk. I thought it probably happened in the Hy Vee West parking lot. I called the service desk. She said, “Does it have gold hearts on it?” I knew right away that it was my mask.

Not defeated — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — We are swallowed in a sea of troublesome worries and brokenhearted sorrows, being cursed with a destructive, life-altering virus.