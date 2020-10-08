Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.
Several years ago, I thought surely the City of Norfolk would be working to take care of them. It appears to me that in the last three years that I can recall, nothing has been done to repair the streets. They’ve only gotten worse and I don’t see at this time, anybody out repairing the streets. I think that’s shameful.
You put in the roundabouts that most people don’t like and many people don’t have any idea how to drive them and cause accidents. Why don’t they take the money that they spend on those roundabouts and put them in repairing the streets? It would make a lot more sense.
I almost hate to come back to Norfolk because the streets are so bad. Everywhere you go, they’re getting bigger holes and they’re tearing up the street more, but are also tearing up the cars.
Why can’t the City of Norfolk get its streets repaired? From what I can see, it looks like the repair work in most cases that was done was somebody drove by and threw a little tar in a hole and hope that the cars driving by smooth it out.
I’m sorry to be such a complainer, but I pay approximately half the taxes for a larger house in Mesa, Arizona, than I do in Norfolk and they keep the streets repaired.
WILLIAM “BILL” CHRISTIAN