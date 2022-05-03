NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.

It’s NOT the teachers or the students.

What do schools across the nation have in common?

Government money. “What” schools teach and “how” they teach are being dictated from the top. COVID funds with strings attached?

The president wants CRT (critical race theory) to be taught to K-12 in ALL schools. The president and U.S. Department of Education are openly supporting puberty blockers for trans kids as young as 5.

Gender and feelings are the focus of surveys being given to kids ­— surveys withheld from parents but shared with government.

The Centers for Disease Control’s program, “Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child” believes EVERY CHILD has “mental health” issues.

Is this why NPS is hiring four more mental health professionals? Meanwhile, good teachers are leaving, because they refuse to “do as told” by the administration.

Did you know, when a parent expresses concerns at a school board meeting, the board can’t answer questions or have a dialogue with the speaker? This is not transparency.

School administrators have fallen victim to the belief that they have full control of the children and do a better job raising them than the parents.

NPS needs school board members who see the problems, will listen to parents’ and teachers’ concerns and then stand up and do the right thing. Those four candidates are Teri Bauer, Lindsay Dixon, Cindy Booth or Randy Dee.

KAMI RILEY

Tags

In other news

Level highest rates — Andy Mohr

NORFOLK — I am a Nebraska state trooper. I will get right to the point. There is a serious pay discrepancy between the pay of many police departments in Nebraska and those of us who patrol the state’s roads and highways.

Problems of the president — Terry Spence

STANTON — I am 74 years old and I have never seen anything that even remotely resembles the current situation in the oval office. I mean we are talking about the Presidency of the United States. Joe Biden is supposed to be the leader of the last bastion of freedom on planet earth. Yet we see…

Support given — Adam Staib

STANTON — I wish to say what a joy I felt when I recently read that several people have shared positive comments about Sheriff Mike Unger and, in at least one case, where he helped save the gentleman’s life when he was so badly hurt on the highway.

Remembering lost lives — Donna Wolff

NORFOLK — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

Support Herbster — Dan Fiala

AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep N…

Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a l…

Strong sheriff — Craig Davis

I was a sheriff’s deputy in Stanton County when Mike Unger came to work for the sheriff’s office as a deputy. It was apparent from the get go that Mike knew what he was doing and was someone that got the job done and did it well. Sheriff Lehman gave him a lot of responsibility because he kne…