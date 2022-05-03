NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.
It’s NOT the teachers or the students.
What do schools across the nation have in common?
Government money. “What” schools teach and “how” they teach are being dictated from the top. COVID funds with strings attached?
The president wants CRT (critical race theory) to be taught to K-12 in ALL schools. The president and U.S. Department of Education are openly supporting puberty blockers for trans kids as young as 5.
Gender and feelings are the focus of surveys being given to kids — surveys withheld from parents but shared with government.
The Centers for Disease Control’s program, “Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child” believes EVERY CHILD has “mental health” issues.
Is this why NPS is hiring four more mental health professionals? Meanwhile, good teachers are leaving, because they refuse to “do as told” by the administration.
Did you know, when a parent expresses concerns at a school board meeting, the board can’t answer questions or have a dialogue with the speaker? This is not transparency.
School administrators have fallen victim to the belief that they have full control of the children and do a better job raising them than the parents.
NPS needs school board members who see the problems, will listen to parents’ and teachers’ concerns and then stand up and do the right thing. Those four candidates are Teri Bauer, Lindsay Dixon, Cindy Booth or Randy Dee.
KAMI RILEY