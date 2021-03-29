Fix Norfolk streets — W. Hart

NORFOLK — Have our city officials been on other streets, such as 13th Street, Norfolk Avenue and a lot more? Also the residential streets are terrible, too.

But yet they want to put a new bridge and another roundabout in. Why do we need a roundabout when there’s a stop light a block away?

I think more is thought about the riverwalk than our streets. The riverwalk is a good idea, but enough is enough.

Maybe the council and mayor should put this up for a vote and just see what the people think.

W. HART

