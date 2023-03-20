Finish the study — Terry and Leon Boecker

NORFOLK — In reference to articles published on Jan. 31 and Feb. 10, it was reported that the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) voted to “eliminate the study-recommended Battle Creek dam project.”
It is my understanding that the study that is currently being paid for with federal funds is nearly 90% completed. If the study is discontinued, the LENRD may be required to repay the federal government all of the cost for breach-of-contract. The prices quoted in the Jan. 31 article totaled $630,000.
Additionally, it was reported that another $325,000 will be needed to perform a new board requested study on a proposed levee around Battle Creek, and federal funds will not apply, leaving the costs of both studies as a burden on taxpayers.
Furthermore, the reported best option (which includes a dam on the Battle Creek) is the only option that meets the requirement of a Watershed and Flood Prevention Operation (WFPO). It may be the most expensive with an estimated price-tag of $50 million, but by being a qualified WFPO plan, 80% would be paid by federal and state grant funds. Approximately $3 million is expected to be contributed by the City of Battle Creek, leaving a financial burden on the LENRD taxpayers of about $7 million.
If a dam and reservoir are no longer being considered, it appears the next option will be a levee system that may cost up to $42 million, which will have to be paid for by the entire LENRD after the same $3 million contribution from the City of Battle Creek. The only manner for raising the money to pay for this option would be to increase the property taxes for the entire Lower Elkhorn NRD over the next 10-plus years. The LENRD currently assesses a 2.29 cent per $100 property tax on owners within the district. An increase to as much as 4.5 cents per $100 of property valuation would be required and until the project is completely paid for, no other funding would be available for new projects.
I can understand that the property owners of the land where the proposed dam will be located are concerned because of the loss of the use of the land, but I believe they will be well compensated for the property that is given-up.
There are approximately 12 landowners who would be affected by the proposed dam. Each would be compensated.
There are nearly 1,200 people who live in Battle Creek who may see their property values drop if any part of the community is placed in a Flood Plain, close to one-third of whom will be required to purchase Federal Flood Insurance.
Additionally, there are close to 100,000 residents in the entire LENRD, all of whom will be responsible for any costs for flood control that are not covered by federal and state grants or the contributions of the City of Battle Creek.
If you don’t want to pay additional taxes, contact the LENRD and voice your concerns.
TERRY and LEON BOECKER