Finish the job — Zach Fisher

NORFOLK — As business and industry leaders in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, we are writing to encourage you to embrace the opportunity to complete the long overdue Nebraska Expressway System. Nearly one-third of that state program remains unfinished nearly 35 years after its adoption.
Now is the time to finish the job and fulfill the promise of better statewide infrastructure made to Nebraskans in 1988. The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Representative Don Bacon, is projected to deliver more than $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and bridge construction.
There is no better, more cost-effective use of these resources than finishing the Expressway System. As long as Expressway projects remain stalled, more Nebraskans will be killed on dangerous, outdated two-lane highways and our communities will continue to lose economic development opportunities.
In Northeast Nebraska, a key manufacturing and agriculture hub of the state, we know all too well that limited four-lane access is a significant detriment to business and industry expansion.
For years, we’ve been told to be patient. We’ve been told needed project funding can’t be borrowed because we’re a “pay as you go” state. Now, through the aid of the federal infrastructure law, new funding is available and at the ready. Put these dollars to work for Nebraskans by keeping the long unkept promise of the Expressway System – in the process you’ll be making better connections between our rural and urban places, saving lives, creating new economic growth opportunities, and avoiding the severe cost inflation of further delays.
If not now, when?
ZACH FISHER
On behalf of the Norfolk Area Chamber
of Commerce Action Council