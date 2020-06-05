OMAHA — First and foremost, I would like to say I am very disappointed by your article titled “Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection.” As a resident of Omaha, I find it disturbing that your organization acted as judge and jury by painting this young man as guilty in his own death.
The crimes you mentioned James Scurlock served time for in Norfolk, in no way shape or form condones nor constitutes him being murdered. The message you are portraying is that Mr. Scurlock, who was a minor at the time of the burglary, deserved to be killed as a form of karma for his previous mistake.
As a news source, you owe the public fair and unbiased reporting. If you are going to bring up the past in order to “vent” someone, why was Jake Gardner’s violent history not addressed within the same article? He has been arrested on criminal charges at least four times. He killed someone with an illegal weapon since his concealed carry was expired, he has been arrested for assault and battery, and has two other gun related misdemeanors or fines. I understand the “goal” was to make the connection and be relevant in the conversion, however NDN failed in being honest and thorough.
Your organization has a platform to influence many people. Therefore, I ask that you hold your writers and editors accountable in maintaining accurate and fair reporting. In addition, I ask that Norfolk Daily News refrain from acting as judge and jury. A young man lost his life during senseless violence. You would be more respected by the community if you shared condolences for the family members affected by this tragedy, as well as staying neutral in the story.
Very respectfully, a disappointed Omaha reader,
SHAUNDRA SHEPHERD