Fighting for jobs — Victoria Norgaard

LINCOLN — Across the country, millions of Americans have found themselves out of work. Nebraska families are counting on Congress to defend our jobs in the face of the devastating virus.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry recently announced that Congress secured a delay in a furlough order that would have led to the furlough of hundreds of federal workers in Lincoln. While the future of these workers is uncertain, I’m grateful that the congressman is working to protect these jobs.
Families in our area are counting on these jobs for their next paycheck that will provide for their children and put food on the table.
During these unprecedented times, Congress must continue to do everything it can to safeguard our jobs, institutions and communities.
VICTORIA NORGAARD