LINCOLN — Across the country, millions of Americans have found themselves out of work. Nebraska families are counting on Congress to defend our jobs in the face of the devastating virus.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry recently announced that Congress secured a delay in a furlough order that would have led to the furlough of hundreds of federal workers in Lincoln. While the future of these workers is uncertain, I’m grateful that the congressman is working to protect these jobs.

Families in our area are counting on these jobs for their next paycheck that will provide for their children and put food on the table.

During these unprecedented times, Congress must continue to do everything it can to safeguard our jobs, institutions and communities.

VICTORIA NORGAARD

Tags

In other news

Fighting for jobs — Victoria Norgaard

LINCOLN — Across the country, millions of Americans have found themselves out of work. Nebraska families are counting on Congress to defend our jobs in the face of the devastating virus.

Make position clear — Faye Osborn

LINCOLN — Part of the responsibility of an elected leader is being transparent and honest. Frankly, I’m disappointed and concerned that Sen. Kate Bolz has a history of refusing to fill out The Nebraska Right to Life group’s questionnaire.

Cares about health care — Anneliese Kennedy

LINCOLN — The coronavirus has put health care at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Unfortunately, this is not the only health issue facing many Americans. It’s important that we can trust our elected leaders to protect and improve our health care.

New farm income — Martin Kleinschmit

HARTINGTON — Wind power has had a remarkably positive impact on the Nebraska economy. In addition to producing affordable and reliable clean power, wind energy is creating jobs in rural places and contributing significant new tax revenues to local governments and schools. Of all the positive…

Where does Kate Bolz stand? — Taylor Hickey

LINCOLN — Sen. Kate Bolz is challenging Congressman Fortenberry for his position in Congress, but, as a new candidate, she has not given any indication where she stands on major issues.

Who divided America? — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — This past Sunday I attended my grandson’s confirmation service in a neighboring church. The first words of the pastor’s sermon was, “The world is in a dangerous place.”

A sign of hope — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Isaiah 11:9 They will not hurt or destroy in all my holy mountain, for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the Lord. As the waters cover the sea.