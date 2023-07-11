NORFOLK — Why are 5% of Norfolkans allowed to hold the other 95% hostage for a third of a month? It happens every Fourth of July.
Lincoln and Sioux City have two-day fireworks seasons. It’s three in Omaha and seven in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. OK, Columbus and Fremont have 10-day seasons, but we’re better than them, right?
Think of all the senior citizens, parents with toddlers and young children, people who get up for work at 6 in the morning, Vietnam (and other war) veterans, and last but not least, all of our pet dogs and cats. All of them deserve a respite from the mortar fire.
Seven days, at the very most, is plenty enough time for the city to let loose all the pyromaniacs. Five days would be better.
Better yet, put it to a vote of the people.
PETER LETHEBY