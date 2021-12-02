LINCOLN — For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kids could be struggling with hunger.

Yet, through it all, hunger heroes have stepped up to ensure children have access to the meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and community groups — amongst others —have banded together and worked tirelessly to feed kids. Even in the face of ever-evolving challenges, these hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals.

In Nebraska, hunger heroes are everywhere. At St. Paul Public Schools, the superintendent, principals and other administrators help food service staff (who are also stepping up) to provide meals. Last summer at No More Empty Pots, an Omaha grassroots nonprofit working to improve regional food security, 3,226 meals were served to kids through the Summer Food Service Program for the first time to meet the needs of the community.

Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated and often unseen heroes who work day in and day out to provide for kids in every corner of our state and country. During this season of gratitude, we thank those behind the scenes feeding kids. Because of you, kids are able to reach their full potential.

ERIC SAVAIANO

Facilitator, Nebraska Student

Nutrition Action Committee (SNAC)

Tags

In other news

Supports chancellor — Maggie Ballard

OMAHA — Nebraskans For Peace supports the plan developed by the “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” task force that will work to make UNL an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome. The plan has not yet been implemented. Normally, our thoughts would be, “OK great. Now put …

Feeding hungry kids — Eric Savaiano

LINCOLN — For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kids could be struggling with hunger.

Push for renewable energy — Lindsay Mouw

LYONS  Across the country and throughout Nebraska, renewable energy is taking off as more municipalities, utilities, and companies make commitments to reduce carbon emissions.