Feeding hungry kids — Eric Savaiano

LINCOLN — For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kids could be struggling with hunger.
Yet, through it all, hunger heroes have stepped up to ensure children have access to the meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.
Principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and community groups — amongst others —have banded together and worked tirelessly to feed kids. Even in the face of ever-evolving challenges, these hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals.
In Nebraska, hunger heroes are everywhere. At St. Paul Public Schools, the superintendent, principals and other administrators help food service staff (who are also stepping up) to provide meals. Last summer at No More Empty Pots, an Omaha grassroots nonprofit working to improve regional food security, 3,226 meals were served to kids through the Summer Food Service Program for the first time to meet the needs of the community.
Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated and often unseen heroes who work day in and day out to provide for kids in every corner of our state and country. During this season of gratitude, we thank those behind the scenes feeding kids. Because of you, kids are able to reach their full potential.
ERIC SAVAIANO
Facilitator, Nebraska Student
Nutrition Action Committee (SNAC)