Father and Son — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — John 4:19: He who has seen me has seen the Father. When John baptized Jesus, He was baptized into the will of the Father. The two, Father and Son, can not be separated. They walk as one.

When we study the person of Christ, we clearly see the Father, but Jesus is God the Son, the tangible revelation of God to us. John 1:14: And the word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.

No man has seen God the Father at any time. The only begotten Son, who is in the bosom of the Father, has declared Him. When we receive Him as our Savior, we have a relationship with God the Father. My Lord (Jesus) and my God (Father), John 20:28.

The Lord Jesus shouldn’t merely be a part of our life. He should be the center of all we are and all we do, think, say and feel.

The nail-scarred hands of Jesus Christ reach down from Heaven to pull us from sin, death and the grave. Be sure to know Him as your Savior. Because He lives, you live also!

Repent and accept the pardon for your sins that Jesus Christ gave his life for you.

ELSIE LIEWER

