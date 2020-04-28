Farmers getting crunched — Larry Janssen

RANDOLPH — As I follow the news every day, I understand the world is definitely in a huge crisis from COVID-19. I feel for the people who have lost loved ones to this outbreak. One thing that hits home to me is where I live in this agricultural-based community is the devastation that is hitting the livelihood of our existence. I am not looking for sympathy; however, I think the financial story needs to be told here in the Midwest.
The hog market is so bad right now we are euthanizing pigs and hogs every day of the week. I know people will say that we have over-produced and created this problem. The fact is our world has asked for this product, and our nation of farmers have stepped up to this challenge and have made the best quality of product that is second-to-none at a fair price. Our problem is the price is not fair!
The average price predicted for the remainder of the year is a $37 loss per hog. So let’s say a sow has 11 pigs per farrowing, and she farrows 2.2 times a year — that is 24 pigs times $37, which equals a $895 loss to the producer per sow.
When talking about losing equity in your operation, that is your number. Your pork meat cut out is $73 per hundred, cash price is $36.25 per hundred weight. So, for a 210-lb. carcass we are getting $80 for each hog and the packer is selling this product for $153 a head before expenses. We would like to have parity in our end product — this is not even close!
Today the live cattle bid was $1 per pound; boxed beef was $2.80 per pound of carcass weight, which equals a cash price of $1.76 per pound. A 1,450 pound steer dressing out at 63% equates to a 913 pound carcass, at today’s price of $2.80 that equals $2,550. The price being paid to the farmer-producer today is $1,450; which is a difference of $1,100. I realize the packer has expenses in this carcass, and they have also run into some health issues with their employees (which, I reiterate, I feel for the people who have been affected by COVID-19). If the packer/retailer is making half of this carcass in profit, this steer would be making $550 — I think this should cover all of your COVID-19 expense!
Our system is broke and we need to fix it very fast. One shouldn’t have to pay $5.65 for a pound of hamburger as our producers are going to be out of business very soon if something doesn’t change. As a cow-calf operator myself we have just come off one of the worst calving seasons last year, with the flood and feedlot yard conditions. This has been four years of low calf prices and ranchers are having a hard time making payments to the bank, and have refinanced anything possible that they can.
If you are losing $275 per calf born to sell as a feeder, and feeder-to-finish cattle producer is losing $325 per head, you are both in trouble. This industry is the same as the hog producer, broke and no future in sight. Dairy farmers are dumping milk down the drains; however, milk is still over $3 a gallon (with a limit of two), and eggs are $3.25/dozen. This makes absolutely no sense!
In closing, the COVID-19 has hit the Midwest financially very hard. I don’t know what is down the road for us as producers, but as of today it sure looks like we are falling off a cliff. Please write your state representatives and express your concern. I am mailing this letter to anyone who will take time to read it.
These prices will be here to stay because we are going to kill our product by breaking our producers. In a matter of two months, because of this pandemic, we are now facing the same scenario we did in the 1980s, which took us over a decade to recover from, and a large number of hard-working family producers were lost.
My prayers are with all of you through these tough times! God bless.
LARRY JANSSEN