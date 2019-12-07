Farmers betray ‘trust’ -- Robert Rieck

LINCOLN — "Gina recalled the memories of her father who was tough as nails, yet shed tears when his favorite cow died of old age. She wrote of her 8-year-old son who once spent the night in their barn to try to help nurse an injured calf back to health…" This was taken from the Fox news article, "Sen. Deb Fischer: America’s beef producers are not villains — Here’s what anti-meat advocates just don’t get."
Since Gina shared this story of her family having such love and compassion for their animals wouldn’t it be morally consistent for them to learn the love of their animals does not have to end when these animals are taken away to the slaughterhouse? Why is the non-farming part of society allowing, and arguably forcing through supply-and-demand, farmers to create this trust loving relationship between them and their livestock and then they have to go through the mental anguish when they betray this trust by taking their animals to the slaughterhouses? This is not good for farmers or the sentient beings.
I have a heart for the animals and the farmers! If we are about helping our Nebraska farmers, I believe the direction needs to go toward having conversations about sustainable farming.
There is an online supportive program called "Transfarmation" that will help farmers transition from animal agriculture to plant agriculture at
https://thetransfarmationproject.org/.
You can also financially support the Agriculture Fairness Alliance, which is a lobbyist group trying to get government to financially help farmers transition to sustainable farming at https://afa.farm/index