LINCOLN — "Gina recalled the memories of her father who was tough as nails, yet shed tears when his favorite cow died of old age. She wrote of her 8-year-old son who once spent the night in their barn to try to help nurse an injured calf back to health…" This was taken from the Fox news article, "Sen. Deb Fischer: America’s beef producers are not villains — Here’s what anti-meat advocates just don’t get."

Since Gina shared this story of her family having such love and compassion for their animals wouldn’t it be morally consistent for them to learn the love of their animals does not have to end when these animals are taken away to the slaughterhouse? Why is the non-farming part of society allowing, and arguably forcing through supply-and-demand, farmers to create this trust loving relationship between them and their livestock and then they have to go through the mental anguish when they betray this trust by taking their animals to the slaughterhouses? This is not good for farmers or the sentient beings.

I have a heart for the animals and the farmers! If we are about helping our Nebraska farmers, I believe the direction needs to go toward having conversations about sustainable farming.

There is an online supportive program called "Transfarmation" that will help farmers transition from animal agriculture to plant agriculture at

https://thetransfarmationproject.org/.

You can also financially support the Agriculture Fairness Alliance, which is a lobbyist group trying to get government to financially help farmers transition to sustainable farming at https://afa.farm/index

Tags

In other news

Farmers betray ‘trust’ -- Robert Rieck

LINCOLN — "Gina recalled the memories of her father who was tough as nails, yet shed tears when his favorite cow died of old age. She wrote of her 8-year-old son who once spent the night in their barn to try to help nurse an injured calf back to health…" This was taken from the Fox news arti…

Sisters’ works appreciated -- DIANA GASPERS, Oblate

NORFOLK — It was great to see our wonderful Missionary Benedictine Sisters on your front page. They do so much for our community and beyond, often with little public recognition. While recognition is not their goal in providing spiritual support and encouragement for Norfolk and the surround…

Oppose drug proposal -- Lisa May

We are writing to discuss our growing concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new drug proposal, H.R. 3 or the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019. While this legislation aims to reduce the price of prescription drugs, the reality is that H.R. 3 would bring far more disruptions that we can’t…

Far from settled -- James E. Ducey

VALENTINE — The "R-Project" has been a highly controversial project since its introduction to the public in 2013. There has been a public outcry against this project in the Nebraska Sandhills from people all across the nation, and in fact, comments have been made in opposition to the project…

Questions legality -- BEV HENKEL

NORFOLK — Just because the United States says that Israeli Settlements in Palestine (West Bank) are legal does not make them so. By international law, they are illegal. President Donald Trump seems to make his own laws for our international relationships.