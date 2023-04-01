NORFOLK — When Christ returns, He will at last reveal the Father to mankind as a whole.
The first family on Earth was taught directly by God. He didn’t hide His face from them! He taught them how to live a prosperous life. They could have grown in godly character to the point that they would be born into God’s family! But they rejected Him. Human beings are in love with Satan’s attitude. They trust in themselves. They are self-reliant and self-willed. They worship Satan without believing it! Sin makes God turn His face from mankind.
God has not given up on man. Him hiding Himself is part of His master plan, so was the sending of a God Being to become a man.
Jesus Christ came to Earth not only to pay the death penalty for our sins if we repent, believe God and obey His laws, but also to do what Adam failed to do and Lucifer before him. Jesus Christ submitted perfectly to the will of his Father and relied totally on Him! He finished his father’s work.
All mankind is about to know the one true God. Notice the positive ending: Then shall they know that I am the Lord their God, which caused them to be led into captivity among the heathen: but I have gathered them unto their own land, and have left none of them any more there. (Ezekiel 39:28-29)
Teach us powerful lessons. Everyone will have the opportunity to humble themselves before God and receive the Holy Spirit’s chance to develop the very mind of God.
Accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior. It wil be the most important decision you will ever make.
ELSIE LIEWER