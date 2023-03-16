Fallen angels — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Before God created mankind, He created angels. He sent a leading angel, Lucifer, and one third of the angels to earth to establish God’s government. But Lucifer rebelled and eventually deceived all of the angels under him.
Once that tragedy occurred, God knew that the angels could not be trusted to beautify the whole universe and build it the way God wanted them to. The only way to ensure that such destruction and rebellion never happened again was to undertake an even bolder plan. God created human beings for the ultimate purpose of creating more God beings like Himself!
The human spirit is what separates man from animals: It imparts the power of intellect. It empowers us to think and make choices. It enables our minds to connect with God’s mind when we receive His Holy Spirit. To humans, God gave the potential to receive the power of His Spirit (1 Corinthians 2: 7-16), which allows Jesus Christ to enter our minds (Philippians 2:5).
The first human beings followed Satan instead. They chose to reject God’s authority and to believe that they know best.
God gave mankind 6,000 years to rule themselves, which is about to end. Before Jesus Christ takes the throne on Earth.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior. The return of the Lord draws near.
ELSIE LIEWER