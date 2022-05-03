Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a lack of truth about what is really going on in our schools.

There are groups and people spreading false information about our schools. Here are some false statements I’ve heard in the past year, followed by the truth:

 FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools is teaching or trying to teach critical race theory (CRT). TRUE: NPS does not teach CRT at any level, and I’ve never heard anyone advocate or suggest that we start.

 FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools is trying to teach comprehensive sex education. TRUE: NPS is an abstinence-only sex education school. It has been my entire time on the board, and there is no attempt to change that.

 FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools wants to adopt the statewide health standards. TRUE: The board voted multiple times against the standards. These votes are public record. People can look them up if they want to know the truth.

 FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools encourages students to question their gender roles by requiring them to state their pronouns. TRUE: NPS prohibits teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.

 FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools allows students to identify and act like dogs and cats. TRUE: NPS does not allow students to identify as “dogs or cats” and put out pet food dishes for these students. This rumor has been spread about many public schools, even leading one Nebraska state senator to repeat it on the floor of the Legislature before having to apologize for spreading an untrue rumor.

While it’s not surprising for political candidates to tell lies to get elected, it’s dangerous when members of our community repeat them. Our public schools are not perfect, but they should be a strong sense of pride for our community. Our schools do an excellent job educating young people and providing a safe place for students to grow and develop into productive future community members. Lying about our schools insults the students working hard to gain an education and the teachers and administrators who dedicate their lives to giving kids the best education possible.

Not only that, if candidates run campaigns focused on problems that don’t exist, then campaigns aren’t focused on the real challenges facing our public schools — like teacher shortages, pandemic recovery and school funding.

When you vote for the Norfolk Public School Board of Education, please support candidates who tell the truth about our schools. If we want to teach our kids to be honest, the least we can do is give them a school board that models that honesty.

TAMMY DAY

Tags

In other news

Fix the schools — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.

Problems of the president — Terry Spence

STANTON — I am 74 years old and I have never seen anything that even remotely resembles the current situation in the oval office. I mean we are talking about the Presidency of the United States. Joe Biden is supposed to be the leader of the last bastion of freedom on planet earth. Yet we see…

Remembering lost lives — Donna Wolff

NORFOLK — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a l…

Support given — Adam Staib

STANTON — I wish to say what a joy I felt when I recently read that several people have shared positive comments about Sheriff Mike Unger and, in at least one case, where he helped save the gentleman’s life when he was so badly hurt on the highway.

Support Herbster — Dan Fiala

AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep N…

Strong sheriff — Craig Davis

I was a sheriff’s deputy in Stanton County when Mike Unger came to work for the sheriff’s office as a deputy. It was apparent from the get go that Mike knew what he was doing and was someone that got the job done and did it well. Sheriff Lehman gave him a lot of responsibility because he kne…