Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a lack of truth about what is really going on in our schools.
There are groups and people spreading false information about our schools. Here are some false statements I’ve heard in the past year, followed by the truth:
FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools is teaching or trying to teach critical race theory (CRT). TRUE: NPS does not teach CRT at any level, and I’ve never heard anyone advocate or suggest that we start.
FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools is trying to teach comprehensive sex education. TRUE: NPS is an abstinence-only sex education school. It has been my entire time on the board, and there is no attempt to change that.
FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools wants to adopt the statewide health standards. TRUE: The board voted multiple times against the standards. These votes are public record. People can look them up if they want to know the truth.
FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools encourages students to question their gender roles by requiring them to state their pronouns. TRUE: NPS prohibits teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.
FALSE: Norfolk Public Schools allows students to identify and act like dogs and cats. TRUE: NPS does not allow students to identify as “dogs or cats” and put out pet food dishes for these students. This rumor has been spread about many public schools, even leading one Nebraska state senator to repeat it on the floor of the Legislature before having to apologize for spreading an untrue rumor.
While it’s not surprising for political candidates to tell lies to get elected, it’s dangerous when members of our community repeat them. Our public schools are not perfect, but they should be a strong sense of pride for our community. Our schools do an excellent job educating young people and providing a safe place for students to grow and develop into productive future community members. Lying about our schools insults the students working hard to gain an education and the teachers and administrators who dedicate their lives to giving kids the best education possible.
Not only that, if candidates run campaigns focused on problems that don’t exist, then campaigns aren’t focused on the real challenges facing our public schools — like teacher shortages, pandemic recovery and school funding.
When you vote for the Norfolk Public School Board of Education, please support candidates who tell the truth about our schools. If we want to teach our kids to be honest, the least we can do is give them a school board that models that honesty.
TAMMY DAY