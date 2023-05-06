Extension at work — Charles Stoltenow

LINCOLN — In my travels around the state, I’ve heard countless stories from Nebraskans about their work with Extension. Here are a couple of experiences I think more people should know about:
— David Barnes, from Lynch, points to the help Extension provided when his town explored opening a community grocery co-op in 2021. Extension professionals helped the Lynch steering committee address a range of bureaucratic, regulatory and business challenges. The Nebraska Cooperative Development Center, housed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics, also provided support.
In February, the co-op marked its first-year anniversary as well as its community success: Sales over the past year were 50% above the projection. “Without their help, it wouldn’t have happened,” Barnes, the manager of the co-op, says of Extension professionals.
— Carime Ruvalcaba, Grand Island resident, worked to set up the first bilingual day care in Nebraska to receive a Child Development Associate credential, officially designating high-quality care. A range of Extension professionals provided specialized assistance to Ruvalcaba as she received training, set up the center and navigated government processes.
Would she recommend Extension to other Nebraskans? “Totally,” she says. Extension specialists “are very professional. They have a lot of experience in issues that help educate and grow small businesses.”
Are we satisfied with these contributions? Of course not. We’re looking to the future, striving to have an even bigger impact. As an example, we are exploring a major multi-faceted partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to bolster statewide service to enhance health and wellness. Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health, is exploring alongside us. He says, “The greatest strength for UNMC’s collaboration with Extension is their community engagement. There’s an opportunity for UNMC and the various colleges to work with Extension within these communities — programmatic-related activities, case-related activities, research-related activities. That’s all on the table with the interaction with Extension.”
When Nebraskans work together, our communities move forward. Nebraska Extension is proud to be partnering with Nebraskans, border to border, inspiring fulfilled, prosperous and healthy lives.
CHARLES STOLTENOW
Dean and director
Nebraska Extension