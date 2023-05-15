Experience in Mexico — Terry Spence

STANTON — In March, my immediate family and I visited Mexico for my eldest granddaughter’s wedding. I readily admit I had reservations about the trip but said numerous prayers prior to it and we proceeded on our way with passports in hand.
When we arrived in Mexico City via airplane, we saw one of the largest cities in the world, complete with beautiful buildings in one area and shanties in another. We went to a beautiful, clean Costco for our supplies at the resort, about an hour south of the big city. On the bus ride from the airport, we had quite the cultural experience, going from the metropolis to the countryside where we saw smaller towns, cities and farms.
These farms were not equipped with all the fancy machinery that we see in Nebraska. I remember seeing one utility tractor but the biggest shock was a man plowing his field with a one-bottom plow and a saddle horse, not a draft horse. I thought to myself how this farmer could use my 3010 John Deere tractor and my 316 plow that is sitting out in the trees.
These farms were small, 10- to 20-acre plots and every field was plowed to prepare for planting of vegetables, edible beans and corn. The place where we stayed was a nice bed and breakfast, with lunch and dinner, managed by a man and his sister, just off a busy street, safely kept behind a locked door. This was a very homey place complete with rooms, TVs swimming pool and a hot tub. The wedding was just beautiful, complete with a wedding planner, decorations, waiters, food, drink and music. We had a glorious time.
I guess Jesse Ventura was right when he said that Mexico south of the border is safe. We were there for five days, including travel to and from the country south of our border where the U.S. fought a war from 1846-48.
In modern times, we are fighting another war against illegal aliens, fentanyl and other drugs, and criminals hiding out in the caravans of people coming across the border in droves, to the tune of 7,300 per day from 162 countries around the world.
President Joe Biden’s “closed” and “secure” border is just the opposite, no matter how much he and Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, lie abut it.
The Democrats are killing our country with these reckless, irresponsible actions. Most of the trouble is on the border which Donald Trump had well in hand when he was president. We cannot let this opportunity pass to save our beloved nation by reelecting Trump to the White House and a majority of Republicans in both houses of our Legislature.
What is at stake is saving our country from vicious, self-centered radicals with crazy ideas. MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE