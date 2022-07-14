NORFOLK — Wayne State College proposes to spend $26.5 million on new and renovated athletic and recreational facilities.

Some of the money will be raised through voluntary private contributions. However, I suspect that the bulk of it will come from Wayne State students and from Nebraska taxpayers.

At WSC’s current enrollment, $26.5 million amounts to about $6,300 per student. If it’s divided among the population of Nebraska, it comes to nearly $14 for every man, woman and child in the state, or $55 for a family of four.

The project won’t help students learn calculus or Spanish or chemistry. It won’t help WSC grads get jobs as engineers or accountants. What it will do, according to Wayne’s president, is “provide our students with opportunities to continue their lifelong commitment to athletics and recreation in outstanding facilities that mirror their drive and commitment to excellence.”

This does not seem to justify adding thousands of dollars to each Wayne student’s debt burden or reaching into the Nebraska taxpayer’s pocket for additional money that most of us would prefer to spend on things for our own families. I urge WSC’s administrators to reconsider their decision to build this; and, should they go through with it, I hope that our representatives in the Legislature will make it clear that they can’t expect a penny of taxpayer money for it.

WILLIAM FLACK

