NORFOLK — I appreciate the staff at Unity Eye Centers in Norfolk for their customer service. I walked in late in the afternoon on Jan. 17 because I had seen a flashing image the previous day and again that day. My regular optometrist was not in, so another optometrist did my eye exam. He told me my retina and eye nerves looked good. That would normally have been the end of the exam, but the optometrist sensed there might be something else going on. He had me do a visual field assessment and had the technician repeat it.
He then showed me I had lost the vision in the bottom right portion of both my eyes since my last assessment at the end of October. Something was very wrong. He called Faith Regional ER and told them I was on my way. Faith Regional took over from there and ended up sending me by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center that evening.
Because of the Unity Eye Centers Norfolk staff, the Faith Regional ER staff and the medical helicopter crew, a serious medical condition was discovered. This was great customer service by all these organizations.
KATHY HALL