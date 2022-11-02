Ex-Congressman writes — Mickey Edwards

PRINCETON, N.J. — I am writing in support of my former student, Melissa Temple, who is running for Lower Elkhorn NRD. Over the course of many years in public life, and many more as a university professor, I have never been more delighted to speak up on behalf of one of my students.

In 16 years as a member of Congress, and nearly two decades of teaching at Harvard and Princeton, I have worked with and taught many leaders on the rise. Melissa showed herself to be the equal of the very best among them.

I teach government and public leadership and my students tend to have impressive education and work experience in those fields. As a seminary student, in whom questions of values and ethics and moral decision-making were already deeply engrained, she proved to be an unquestionably A-grade student. I teach socratically, and assess students based on the quality of their thought process; not what did you decide, but why and how. In that element, Melissa thrived. She was cogent, on point, insightful. The same was true in her written work.

It was a great pleasure to have her in my class and I will cheer for her at every step along her emerging career. I endorse her wholeheartedly.

MICKEY EDWARDS

Princeton University,

Former U.S. Republican

Representative of Oklahoma,

Trustee of Heritage Foundation

