Equality for all — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — Every year in March, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is celebrated in cities and states across the country. Some disabilities are visible (a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate), while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye (cognitive impairments that affect the way a person speaks, learns, or interacts with other). Every citizen regardless of his or her disability has the right to live, work, learn, play, worship and serve others within the local community.
Communities are stronger when everyone participates. When citizens work together to learn and acknowledge everyone’s contributions to their community, this not only has a positive impact on every person, but on communities as a whole. The American economy is made stronger when all segments of the population are included in the workforce and in the customer base.
Disability is a natural part of life and is valued as part of our nation’s rich diversity, and in no way diminishes the rights of individuals to live independently, enjoy self-determination, make choices, contribute to society, pursue meaningful careers, enjoy full inclusion and integration in the economic, political, social, cultural and educational mainstream of American society. During March, we challenge you to raise awareness of how our communities are better together by supporting full inclusion and equality.
KAYLA WALNOFER
Executive director,
The Arc of Norfolk