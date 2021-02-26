Equality for all — Kayla Walnofer

Weather Alert

.Ice jams may cause flooding along the Loup, Platte and Elkhorn Rivers through the weekend. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington. In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass. * Through Monday morning * Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will continue to melt snow which will go into the river system. This extra water combined with thinning of river ice may cause ice break up and eventual ice jams. * Lowlands near the Loup, Platte and Elkhorn rivers may experience flood waters if ice jams occur. Large slabs of ice may also be lifted onto the shore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&