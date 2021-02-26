NORFOLK — Every year in March, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is celebrated in cities and states across the country. Some disabilities are visible (a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate), while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye (cognitive impairments that affect the way a person speaks, learns, or interacts with other). Every citizen regardless of his or her disability has the right to live, work, learn, play, worship and serve others within the local community.

Communities are stronger when everyone participates. When citizens work together to learn and acknowledge everyone’s contributions to their community, this not only has a positive impact on every person, but on communities as a whole. The American economy is made stronger when all segments of the population are included in the workforce and in the customer base.

Disability is a natural part of life and is valued as part of our nation’s rich diversity, and in no way diminishes the rights of individuals to live independently, enjoy self-determination, make choices, contribute to society, pursue meaningful careers, enjoy full inclusion and integration in the economic, political, social, cultural and educational mainstream of American society. During March, we challenge you to raise awareness of how our communities are better together by supporting full inclusion and equality.

KAYLA WALNOFER

Executive director,

The Arc of Norfolk

Tags

In other news

Equality for all — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — Every year in March, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is celebrated in cities and states across the country. Some disabilities are visible (a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate), while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye (c…

Legacy of Limbaugh — Jeffrey Steffen

NORFOLK — Most of us never thought the day would ever come — a day truly without Rush Limbaugh. The man who always calmed us down by simply saying “I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic, and it’s not time to panic.”

Congressman was right — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I found the recent letter writer’s comments (Vote questioned about Congressman Adrian Smith) in the Daily News to be off base. Since that time, much new information has come out that changes the direction of the actions that day. Of course the bottom line is the vote itself. Obv…

Not another roundabout — Bruce Shaffer

NORFOLK — I would like to say a few things about the new proposed roundabout and bridge. First Street is a main thorough fair in Norfolk. We have semis, school buses and people trying to get to work using First Street.

Fix streets first — Brenda Smith

NORFOLK — Another roundabout? Again? This city needs to start setting priorities on street repair. Potholes on 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue will mess up your car big time. Been over the viaduct lately? It is absolutely disgusting.

What’s next for space program? — Beverly Kemper

ST. EDWARD — With the new Biden administration already slashing several of the development policies initiated by the Trump administration, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline, on his first day in office, and Biden promoting the anti-growth, de-industrialization insanity of the Green New Deal, b…

Unreliable wind energy — Jay Meier

PIERCE — In light of the recent rolling power outages, I find it ironic that rural Nebraska faced the first and continued outages, while Norfolk had very minimal outages. On Feb 19, 2020, the Norfolk Daily News quoted mayor and director of New Power Nebraska (a company that promotes the deve…

Why do we import beef? — LaNell Kumm

WAUSA — I came across some information from R-Calf (Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Foundation) and I have permission to use it. I am passionate about the cattle industry and believe that not enough people are aware of the situation.

Disliked cartoon — Steve Warner

NORFOLK — This is the worst I have ever seen in the Norfolk Daily News (political cartoon, Feb. 6). The use of that symbol (hammer and sickle) on one of our political parties is just not right.