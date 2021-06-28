STANTON — Many of the so called Jan. 6 rioters remain in jail, some in solitary confinement awaiting trial for their actions of breaking and entering the Capitol. At the same time, Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who burned, looted, killed and maimed many people in New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle and continue to do so in Portland, get off free without even an arrest. If by some slim chance they are arrested, they are released without even being charged bail.

Whatever happened to equal protection under the law?

TERRY SPENCE

Equal justice? — Terry Spence

