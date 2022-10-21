‘Entitled’ students — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — The University of Florida, Gainesville has an enrollment of 52,367 students. “About 200” self-righteous, entitled students protested U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s appointment during his recent public forum appearance at the university that has selected him as its next president.

Eventually, the “protesters” entered the venue and “took over” the stage, which led to the university officials capitulating and providing the scheduled third forum via “zoom.” I doubt a single one of the whiny babies got so much as a warning.

So, here we have a major university being cow-towed by less than 0.4 percent of the student population. Rather than behave as responsible adults, the administration at UF acted like the children who were protesting Sasse.

This is exactly the kind of behavior and complete failure of leadership that is now prevalent on campuses all across America. A few students don’t like a decision, so they escalate protests to criminal trespassing for which they are not punished, thus encouraging more illicit behavior.

Unless and until college and university administrators put on their big-boy pants and start behaving as the adults in the room, the self-important children will continue to run the show and dictate events on our nation’s campuses, including the hiring and firing of faculty and administrators and banning speakers they don’t like … “like.” “Hey hey, ho ho, gutless, woke administrators have got to go …”

RANDY ROTHCHILD

